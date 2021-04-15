Islanders asking for specific vaccine 'so they can go on holiday sooner'

The States of Guernsey is reminding islanders they cannot request a specific vaccine unless there is a clinical reason.

Call handlers at the Vaccination Contact Centre say they are receiving an increasing number of calls from people requesting specific Covid-19 vaccines.

They say that islanders are specifically asking for the Pfizer vaccine which has a six week gap between doses as opposed 10 weeks for AstraZeneca.

Callers then say this is because they want to go on holiday as soon as possible.