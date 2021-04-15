Islanders asking for specific vaccine 'so they can go on holiday sooner'
The States of Guernsey is reminding islanders they cannot request a specific vaccine unless there is a clinical reason.
Call handlers at the Vaccination Contact Centre say they are receiving an increasing number of calls from people requesting specific Covid-19 vaccines.
They say that islanders are specifically asking for the Pfizer vaccine which has a six week gap between doses as opposed 10 weeks for AstraZeneca.
Callers then say this is because they want to go on holiday as soon as possible.
As previously advised, unless there is a clinical reason why you cannot receive a specific vaccine, you cannot choose which vaccine you will receive at your scheduled appointment.