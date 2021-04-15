Jersey organisations given £23m to support projects

Jersey organisations including the Opera House, Jersey Heritage, the Citizen’s Advice Bureau and Jersey Cheshire Home have successfully bid for a total of £22.8 million of funding.

The money has been granted through the first phase of the Fiscal Stimulus Fund - which was set up to support the island’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year it was announced that as part of 'phase one' up to £25 million of funding would be available to government departments, arms'-length organisations and not-for-profit organisations to fund smaller projects.

In order to benefit from the funding, organisations were asked to submit expressions of interest, and those that were successful had to provide a business cases.

The projects had to prove they would cost less than £5 million and be completed by the end of the year.

Projects supported by phase one of the Fund include:

£1.3m To Hamptonne for an agricultural museum

£2.2m To refurbish the Jersey Opera House

£2.9m To refurbish the Jersey Arts Centre

£1.2m To Customer and Local Services to provide financial incentives to employers when they recruit someone who is unemployed

£50,000 To Jersey Citizens Advice Bureau to redesign their website to better support islanders

Overall there were 93 expressions of interest submitted with a total funding value of £102.4m.

Of these, 47 applications which met the fund’s criteria of providing temporary, targeted, and timely support to the economy, were asked to submit a business case.

While the Minister for Treasury and Resources took the final decision on applications, she received recommendations and comments from the Fiscal Stimulus Oversight Group (FSOG), the Economic Recovery Political Oversight Group (ERPOG) and the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel (CSSP).

The Minister says the number of applications "demonstrate that there is a wealth of potential on the island" and that many have "ambitious plans" to help the island’s recovery.

I’d like to thank all those who applied for funding for their thoughtful applications. I’d also like to thank both ERPOG and CSSP for their comments and recommendations, which we have listened to and taken into account when deciding on the projects to receive funding both in this and the second tranche of the Fund. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Minister for Treasury and Resources

Here is the full list of projects receiving funding:

£3.1 million Infrastructure, Housing and Environment: Improve Oakfield sports facilities

£2.9 million Jersey Arts Centre: Refurbishment of the Jersey Art Centre

£2.2 million Jersey Opera House: Refurbishment and maintenance of the centre

£1.9 million Infrastructure, Housing and Environment: Improving facilities at Springfield

£1.7 million Children, Young People, Education and Skills: Technology led skills programme

£1.5 million Jersey Youth Service: First Tower Youth Development Project

£1.3 million Jersey Heritage: Hamptonne - Agricultural Museum - Creation of an agricultural museum to improve visitor experience

£1.2 million Customer and Local Services: Unemployment Support An improved employment support package

£828,330 Trinity Youth Centre: Improve and refurbish existing premises for use by the Youth Service and Scouts

£808,336 Jersey Employment Trust: Acorn collections and processing facility

£750,000 Customer and Local Services: To develop Howard Davis Hall into a community and events space

£749,650 Infrastructure, Housing and Environment: Coronation Park Paddling Pool - Replace and upgrade the paddling pool facilities

£580,000 Jersey Spartans Athletics Club: JSAC Clubhouse Upgrade Refurbishment of the Jersey Spartan

£568,500 Infrastructure, Housing and Environment: FB Fields Sports Pavilion Rebuild Demolish the existing pavilion and build an improved facility

£495,000 RJA&HS: RJA&HS Grounds Refurbishment Develop

£425,350 Jersey Padel: Build additional Padel courts at St Clement recreation ground and provide additional coaching

£300,000 Jersey Cricket: Grainville Cricket Facility Refurbishment

£271,000 Jersey Heritage: The completion of the Hougue Bie site masterplan to improve visitor experience

£188,992 Brook Jersey: Lease refurbishments of a new rental property

£164,850 Jersey Baptist Church: Facility Modernisations

£203,600 7th Overseas Jersey Squadron: Air Cadets Building Maintenance

£87,000 Enable Jersey: Develop disabled changing facilities and toilet facilities in Winston Churchill Park

£67,000 Jersey Cheshire Home: Solar panels

£50,694 Jersey Scouts: Refurbishment of Kenneth Faucon Hall

£50,328 Jersey Scouts: Jersey Scouts Refurbishment of St Lukes Hall

£50,000 Citizens Advice: Improve JCA website

£37,500 The Jersey Race Club: Racecourse improvements

£37,000 Jersey Consumer Council: Upgrade of existing website

£32,000 Jersey Youth Service: Queens Silver Jubilee Activity Centre Crabbe