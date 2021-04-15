Jet2 and EasyJet delay summer flights

Jet2.com has decided to extend its suspension of all flights and holidays including Jersey until 23 June 2021.

Jet2holidays Chief Executive, Steve Heapy says they are trying to run a business so that they can take customers away, but they need the Government to provide them with clarity to achieve that.

Because of the continued uncertainty that the framework provides, it is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of all flights and holidays including Jersey up to and including 23 June 2021. Steve Heapy, Chief Executive, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

The company will cancel the bookings of any customers yet to travel with a full refund.

Bosses insist their team will then be in touch to help them to book their summer getaway for later in the year.

It has been over a year since international travel was first suspended because of the pandemic. Much has been achieved in that time, making it even more frustrating that we are still to receive a clear framework on how to restart international travel. We know it can be done, in a safe and secure way, and we will continue to support the Government to achieve this. Steve Heapy, Chief Executive, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

ITV Channel has also been told that Easyjet are scaling back some of their flights to align their schedule with demand and travel restrictions.

The revised start up dates according to the Easyjet website are listed below: