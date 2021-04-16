All Guernsey arrivals to pay £25 per Covid test

People travelling into the Bailiwick will be charged for their Covid tests from 14 May.

The States of Guernsey says that all travellers will need to pay a fee of £25 for each test (test on arrival as well as the test on day seven or day 13).

However children under 12 do not need to do a self-swab test.

The CCA is making all travellers aware that it still intends to introduce a charge for COVID-19 tests taken for travel reasons. The intention is that charges should come into effect from 14th May, and all travellers will need to pay a fee of £25 for each test. States of Guernsey

Officials say this is to partially offset the "very significant" overall cost involved in providing the tests which have so far been at no cost to travellers.