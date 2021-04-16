All Guernsey arrivals to pay £25 per Covid test
People travelling into the Bailiwick will be charged for their Covid tests from 14 May.
The States of Guernsey says that all travellers will need to pay a fee of £25 for each test (test on arrival as well as the test on day seven or day 13).
However children under 12 do not need to do a self-swab test.
Officials say this is to partially offset the "very significant" overall cost involved in providing the tests which have so far been at no cost to travellers.