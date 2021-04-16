Calls to toughen Jersey's traffic light border control system

A government review panel in Jersey is calling for the travel traffic light system to be changed to toughen the criteria for a region to be considered green.

The panel which reviews the Government’s border policy during the pandemic says that more measures should be taken before borders reopen.

Under current plans a region would go green, and only require isolation until a first negative test result if they have fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people, but a government review panel says it should be 25. This is to further reduce the risk of coronavirus getting into the community when the traffic light system is reintroduced later this month.

The panel is proposing that:

Areas should only be classified as green if they have a positive case number of 25 per 100,000 over a 14-day period, compared to 50 cases per 100,000.

A return to identification of regions in the United Kingdom based upon upper tier local authority (counties, metropolitan districts, inner and outer London and unitary authorities) level, opposed to the lower tier or council areas which will currently be implemented.