Fresh plans for rent licences in Jersey

A fresh attempt to introduce rent licences for landlords in Jersey is is facing more opposition.

The Jersey Landlords' Association (JLA) says a proposed new landlord licensing scheme is a "concern" to anyone involved in property. The new proposition, submitted by Deputy Rob Ward, has been amended since Deputy John Young's version was rejected by the States last year.

Jersey's Environment Minister had proposed creating a register of all rented dwellings, and charging the owners an annual fee to be on it.

He said the scheme would include inspections to help the enforcement of minimum standards for rental properties, which were approved by the States back in 2018.

Landlords argued that the system was overly bureaucratic and could prompt some to withdraw their properties from the market.

The JLA suggests introducing a registration scheme where all landlords register themselves and their rental properties together with a "fit-for-purpose" complaints scheme, where "tenants are empowered to complain", through education and appropriate guidelines.

This fresh proposition on the licensing scheme is due to be debated on Tuesday 20 April.