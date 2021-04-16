Guernsey plans to open borders with regional categorisation

Guernsey will open its borders with country and regional categorisation on 23 April.

Arriving passengers will isolate for less time depending on what category the country or area they have departed from is.

Business trips that cannot be carried out remotely will be allowed from 23 April.

From 14 May people will be charged £25 per test.

We are taking the first steps in significantly reopening our borders, and we do so with the intention of not closing them again. We cannot guarantee that, as we know this pandemic can throw up surprises, but given the progress of our vaccination programme we believe this can and will be a one-way journey towards more open borders. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority

Currently all destinations are in category 4.

Category 4 All arrivals must test on their day of arrival and on day 13. They must self-isolate until they receive negative results from both tests.

From 23 April Category 3 countries and regions will be reintroduced.

From that date any country UK region with a prevalence below 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population can be considered Category 3. States of Guernsey

Category 3 Arrivals will be tested on arrival and on day 7, and must self-isolate until they receive a negative result from both tests.

From 23 April business tunnels will again be permitted

Controlled, short business trips that cannot be achieved remotely will be allowed.

From 14 May Category 2 destinations will be reintroduced.

Category 2 will apply to destinations with a prevalence of below 30 cases per 100,000, which also satisfied other Public Health criteria. States of Guernsey

Travellers will be tested twice, on arrival and on day seven, but they will only need to self-isolate until their first result comes back negative.

They can then leave their self-isolation and observe ‘passive follow-up’ rules until 14 days after their arrival.

The CCA still intends to introduce a charge for COVID-19 tests. Credit: PA

From 14 May a charge for Covid tests will be introduced.

The States of Guernsey says that all travellers will need to pay a fee of £25 for each test (test on arrival as well as the test on day seven or day 13).

This is to partially offset the very significant overall cost involved in providing the tests which have so far been at no cost to travellers. States of Guernsey

Officials say Category 1 will continue to apply to any country or region where an ‘air bridge’ has been established.