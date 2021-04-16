Jersey to host British and Irish Lions

Jersey has been chosen as a training camp for The British and Irish Lions squad.

The rugby team will spend at least ten days in the island before departing on their tour of South Africa on 27 June.

The team will then fly straight to Edinburgh for a friendly match against Japan before heading on tour.

Lions Head Coach Warren Gatland initially visited Jersey in February.

This visit has confirmed that Jersey can provide the facilities and support that we need. I will be bringing the coaching and management team back to the Island later this month to finalise plans and I’m confident that, when the squad arrives in June, we will have the environment we need to prepare to meet the Springboks. Lions Head Coach Warren Gatland

While it is a win for Jersey, the news means the Lions won't be heading to Guernsey. Gatland's visit to the Bailiwick earlier in the month received some backlash when it transpired he hadn't had to adhere to travel restrictions. Guernsey's chief minister says that reaction cost them the opportunity. However others say, under the circumstances, Jersey may have had the edge - but still a disappointing day.