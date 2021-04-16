Jersey's bus service back in full from Monday

Jersey's Liberty Bus service will be back in full operation from Monday (19 April). All departures and arrivals listed in the August 2020/2021 booklet will be running, meaning an increased service during peak times and later in the evenings.

The move has been taken to help support the hospitality industry and those returning to work.

It has been a very difficult year for everyone, but now the work from home order has been lifted, we are incredibly pleased to be able to revert back to the full timetable to accommodate the increase in passenger numbers travelling to and from work, and to help support the hospitality industry in the evenings and weekends. We would like to thank all of our customers for their continued support over this challenging year. Kevin Hart, Director Liberty Bus

The only exception to the timetable is Route 14, which starts again on Saturday 28 May.

The company expects the timetable to be in place until the end of the year, however it says "should there be any significant developments [to the Covid-19 situation] over the summer, the timetable will always be subject to change".

Face coverings remain mandatory on public transport.

The online timetable will be updated on Monday (19 April).