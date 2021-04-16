Jersey's Jack Butel aiming high for 2021 BTCC season

Jersey's Jack Butel has set his sights on top ten finishes in this season's British Touring Cars Championships.

The 25-year-old, who made his debut in the Championships in 2020 with Ciceley Motorsport Racing, accumulated his first points in his maiden season.

Now he says he wants to build on that progress and has set his sites on finishing higher up the pack.

We got in the points last year, there's no reason why we can't do the same again this year and keep up there, maybe get some top tens. I think it's achievable with the car we've got and the data we've got. There's no reason why we shouldn't be aiming that high. Jack Butel, BTCC Ciceley Motorsport Racing

Butel has previously driven in British F4 and the British LMP3 Cup, but chalked up his first points in the Championship in just his second competitive outing in a touring car - against the backdrop of a condensed season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is currently testing at tracks including Silverstone and Brands Hatch ahead of the first race of the 2021 season at Thruxton on Saturday 8 May.