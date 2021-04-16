Lions boss spotted in Jersey as training camp talks continue

The British and Irish Lions boss, Warren Gatland has been spotted out at meetings in Jersey. He is finalising plans for the rugby team to visit the island for a 10 day training camp this summer. But his sighting in public follows a controversial visit to Guernsey. On that occasion Mr Gatland was criticised for having meals with senior politicians when it was originally agreed with officials that he would have food on his own in his hotel.

Warren Gatland has continued to meet with interested parties to try and finalise plans for the Lions to touch down in Jersey this summer. He has been meeting with health officials to discuss covid restrictions and the bosses of Jersey's new fitness complex Strive which will be the Lions training base. Eagled-eyed islanders did spot him out and about, including outside Coopers Coffee shop. Mr Gatland is attending essential meetings during his stay. In between meetings he was spotted waiting for a takeaway coffee at an outdoor table, a government spokesperson said he was abiding by all protocols. Mr Gatland will be leaving Jersey today and we will know by the end of the month if the Lions are officially coming to Jersey.

