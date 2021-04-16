Road markings laid in Saumarez Park to teach children to cycle safely

Children can now practice riding their bicycles safely in Guernsey. It is as new markings have been laid on a section of path at Saumarez Park to help teach riding skills in a car-free environment. The course which includes yellow lines, a zebra crossing and a roundabout runs around a section of the perimeter road from the back car park towards the playground and leading towards the National Trust Folk and Costume Museum.

The Health Improvement Commission says the markings provide some "extra challenges... whether that's on a small balance bike, or larger pedal bike".

As well as being fun trying to negotiate the dots and zig zags and other markings, it's also a safe space where parents can help their children to learn some key skills and build confidence before progressing to riding on the road, such as stopping at a yellow line and keeping to one side of the road. Alex Costen, Active Travel Officer for Guernsey's Health Improvement Commission

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Mrs Costen adds that more people said they felt safer cycling on the quieter roads during lockdown.

We know that many parents can be concerned when teaching their children to ride a bike about making the transition from learning to cycle to riding on the road. Congested roads with little dedicated cycling infrastructure can make cycling on the road with children a daunting experience. Alex Costen, Active Travel Officer for Guernsey's Health Improvement Commission

The markings were trialed in chalk last year and after being positively received by the public they have now been made a permanent fixture.

A similar installation was made at St Anne's School in Alderney last year.

The Commission is set to gift 25 balance bikes and helmets, bought through Adventure Cycles, to Early Year's Settings who are registered with the national initiative Ready Set Ride.

The Ready Set Ride scheme helps to build confidence in children learning to ride a bicycle and improves their balance and hand eye coordination.