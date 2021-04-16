Volunteers needed for the annual Sark sheep race

Sark's sheep racing is going ahead this year on 16 and 17 July.

The event which has been running for more than 20 years, sees sheep racing down a track with teddy bear jockeys tied to their backs.

It is usually one of the busiest weekends for the island, with large crowds gathering for the festival.

While organisers cancelled the event last year they say sheep racing will go ahead this July.

However, organisers are in need of volunteers for the event.

The weekend also includes a fancy dress parade and live music, money raised during the weekend helps pay for islanders' prescriptions.

The annual fundraiser generates money for Sark's Professor Saint Medical Fund, which subsidises prescriptions for islanders.