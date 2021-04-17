How will the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral be marked in the Channel Islands?

Events will take place across the Channel Islands to mark the funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, who will be laid to rest at a funeral service in Windsor.

Prince Philip, who was described by Her Majesty The Queen as her 'strength and stay', passed away at the age of 99 on Friday 9 April.

Coronavirus restrictions mean that dignitaries from the Channel Islands will not be able to attend the service at St George's Chapel which will feature just 30 guests.

Instead, church services and small commemorative events will be held to mark the Duke's funeral.

James Webster looks ahead to events that will mark the Duke's funeral: