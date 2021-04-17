Islanders pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on day of funeral

People across the Channel Islands have paused to reflect on the life of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the day of his funeral.

Prince Philip was laid to rest at a service held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Events have been taking place across the Bailiwicks to remember the man who was described by Her Majesty The Queen as her 'strength and stay'.

Since Prince Philip's death at the age of 99, flags on official buildings across the islands have been lowered to half mast and will remain so until 8am on the day following the funeral (Sunday 18 April).

Jersey

A commemoration service took place in Jersey's Royal Square where veterans of the armed forces came together around the union flag to observe a minute's silence, which was marked by the sound of a cannon fired from Fort Regent.

The Bailiff, Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister were among those in attendance at the ceremony, along with veterans who shared their fond memories of the Duke.

The bell at St Helier's Town Church tolled ahead of the service to mark the Duke's death. The Dean of Jersey, The Very Rev. Mike Keirle says people everywhere will be sharing the Royal Family's grief.

Guernsey

Emergency services in Guernsey marked the Duke's funeral with a small parade outside the island's fire station.

Church services to reflect on the Duke's life will be taking place at 4pm in both Guernsey and Alderney on 18 April.

Sark

In Sark, the Seigneur joined members of the island's branch of the Royal British Legion in lowering the Standard at St Peter's Church.