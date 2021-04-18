Blindness screening clinic opens for diabetic islanders in Jersey

A new clinic to screen diabetic islanders for blindness has opened at Jersey's General Hospital.

The du Chemin Suite is for patients suffering from diabetes and diabetic retinopathy, a condition which can lead to sight loss. The facility, based in the hospital's Gwyneth Huelin Wing, will allow more patients to be assessed for the condition.

Diabetes is the fourth most common cause of blindness and it is now hoped that all diabetic patients can be assessed by the end of 2021.

The du Chemin Suite will house an OCT scanner and Alain is donating a significant amount of money so we can buy a slit lamp, which will allow us to see and manage many more patients. We are incredibly grateful for Alain’s generosity and his continued support. We are hopeful we will have a full programme running before the autumn and every diabetic in the Island seen by the end of the year. Sarah Evans, Programme Manager

The new facility and equipment has been named after Alain du Chemin whose donation helped get the clinic up and running.

Diabetes Jersey also provided two new retinal cameras.

A pilot screening programme was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but since January, daily clinics have been running at the General Hospital and Overdale.

Appointments are available in English, Portuguese and Polish.