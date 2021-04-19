£175K to be spent on Lions visit to Jersey

The full cost of the British and Irish Lions trip to Jersey is expected to be in the region of £175,000.

Jersey's Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham has confirmed the Lions will have all their on-island expenses covered, with the majority of funding coming from the Visit Jersey marketing budget.

The rugby team will spend at least ten days in the island before departing on their tour of South Africa on 27 June. Head Coach Warren Gatland initially visited Jersey in February, saying the island can provide the facilities his team needs.

I’m confident that, when the squad arrives in June, we will have the environment we need to prepare to meet the Springboks. Lions Head Coach Warren Gatland

He was back in the island last week, with Jersey being confirmed as the chosen location last Friday (16 March).

The news means the Lions will not be heading to Guernsey. Gatland's visit to the Bailiwick earlier in the month received some backlash when it transpired he had not had to follow travel restrictions.

Guernsey's chief minister says that reaction cost them the opportunity.