60 take part in Sark triathlon

Around 60 athletes travelled from across the Bailiwick to Sark at the weekend for the annual triathlon event.

Those taking part swam 200 metres in Creux Harbour, ran 8 kilometres along the coast path and le Coupee and finally biked 12 kilometres around the island.

Competitors were encouraged to wear fancy dress and could only use bikes hired on the island. There were a number of flat tyres and punctures on Sark's roads.

We're lucky in Guernsey that we did get to race last season and we are one of the first. And to be able to go ahead without social distancing and just have people support us and get out. And that's why people are so enthusiastic about it today Tanis Shires, Organiser