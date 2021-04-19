Book of condolence opens in Alderney for tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh

A book of condolence has been opened in Alderney for those who want to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Islanders are able to write messages for Prince Philip in the book at the Court House in Queen Elizabeth II Street.

It is available in the Committee Room and will be open for one week, from today (19 April) to 23 April.

Visitors are being asked to use hand sanitizer on arrival.

In Guernsey, islanders have been invited to sign an online Book of Condolence instead.