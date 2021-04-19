Heather Watson books Billie Jean King qualifiers place with Great Britain team
Guernsey's Heather Watson and her Great Britain teammates have booked their place in the qualifiers for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.
The Brits sealed a 3-1 victory over Mexico in a best-of-five play off round at London's National Tennis Centre.
Both Watson and teammate Katie Boulter won their opening matches, with Watson beating Guiliana Olmos 7-5, 6-1 on Friday 16 April.
Watson, currently ranked 68th in the world, then lost out to Marcela Zacarias the following day. With the scores closed to 2-1, a doubles match decider looked a real possibility.
Boulter then sealed the win for Great Britain with a victory over Olmos in straight sets, cementing her side's spot in next year's qualifiers.
If they win, the team will then progress to the finals in Budapest in 2022.