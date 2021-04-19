Meet and greet the cute new arrivals at Jersey Heritage site

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Hamptonne Country Life Museum in Jersey has some new arrivals for visitors to meet and greet.

A number of lambs have been born to the flock of nine sheep which can be seen in the meadow at the Jersey Heritage site.

Wool from the sheep will be spun by Living History characters as they entertain visitors, helping to recreate what would have happened on the farm in the past.

In the last few months the fencing has been fixed enabling the sheep to return to the field.