Thousands of new homes to be built in Jersey

More than 4,000 new homes could be built in Jersey by 2025, including 1,500 so-called affordable homes.

It is one of the key aims of a new plan for development in the island over the next four years.

The Island Plan is effectively the master plan for how Jersey’s land is used.

A new version to cover the years 2022 to 2025 has been published today (Monday 19 April) as a draft for islanders to share their views on, before politicians eventually give it the final sign off early next year.

625 of the affordable homes are already under construction, but the plan will free up more land for development, which will include 150 affordable homes in rural areas, and 150 on the edges of existing suburban sites. In total, the aim is for 4,150 extra homes of all kinds to be built by 2025.

Elsewhere, the Island Plan proposes an expansion to the Coastal National Park to give greater protection to both land and sea and increase biodiversity.

There will also be tougher standards on emissions and energy efficiency on all new developments as part of a push towards sustainability.

The Island Plan also sees the formal creation of an urban centre in addition to St Helier at Les Quennevais, which has been designated Jersey’s “secondary centre” after town.

This draft Island Plan is a giant step forward. It updates all our development policies and sets an ambitious vision to enhance Jersey as a special place, protect its environment and unique island identity; and provide the homes, employment and infrastructure that sustain family and community life. Deputy John Young, Jersey's Environment Minister

There will be a series of events in parish halls across May to help people understand the full details of the Island Plan.

There is now a 12-week window for people to share their feedback online before an independent planning inspector reviews it this summer.