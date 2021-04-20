Islanders in Guernsey encouraged to update passports
People in Guernsey are being encouraged to update their passports to prevent a delay.
Guernsey's immigration department usually issues between 6,000 and 7,000 passports each year, however in 2020 they only received 3,500 applications because of the pandemic. It is expected a 'significant number' of passports will need renewing in the island and in the UK.
Guernsey's government say islanders' passports are printed in the UK, so a sudden rush of applications there could lead to delays in the printing process.
The EU requires a minimum of six months validity on a passport for entry into the bloc. Passports now have a maximum period of ten years for adults and five years for a child.
Fast track applications are completed within eight working days, with all other applications taking six weeks to be completed.
For more information on renewing a Guernsey passport, contact the Immigration Office on 01481 221420 or e- mail ind@gba.gov.gg