Islanders in Guernsey encouraged to update passports

People in Guernsey are being encouraged to update their passports to prevent a delay.

Guernsey's immigration department usually issues between 6,000 and 7,000 passports each year, however in 2020 they only received 3,500 applications because of the pandemic. It is expected a 'significant number' of passports will need renewing in the island and in the UK.

Guernsey's government say islanders' passports are printed in the UK, so a sudden rush of applications there could lead to delays in the printing process.

The EU requires a minimum of six months validity on a passport for entry into the bloc. Passports now have a maximum period of ten years for adults and five years for a child.

£85.00 Adult

£142.00 Adult fast track

£58.50 Child

£122.00 Child fast track

Fast track applications are completed within eight working days, with all other applications taking six weeks to be completed.

For more information on renewing a Guernsey passport, contact the Immigration Office on 01481 221420 or e- mail ind@gba.gov.gg