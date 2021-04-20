Jersey's Chief Minister has confirmed that no decision has yet been made on vaccine passports.

When asked in the States Assembly today (20 April), Senator John Le Fondré said "any such certificate would be considered principally for the purpose of travel and form part of the safer travel policy".

He also confirmed it would be a voluntary system to facilitate people who wish to travel.

There will be no change to the rules when travel resumes under the traffic light system later this month, but there may have been some development internationally by the time the island re-opens to international travel on 17th May. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The States Assembly is today (20 April) discussing whether arrivals from non-green areas, who have been vaccinated, should be subject to green isolation requirements only.

In response, the Chief Minister said there will be some "mitigation" on isolation coming through. But he did not envisage a move away from the Day 0 test and isolation requirement on arrival.

Under the traffic light system, green arrivals will have to quarantine until the result of their arrival test (Day 0), amber arrivals until the result of their Day 5 test, and red arrivals until the result of their Day 10 test.