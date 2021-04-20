Millions to be invested into the future of Jersey sport

More than seven million pounds has been set aside to improve sport in Jersey, as part of the Government's Fiscal Stimulus Fund.

The new funding will go towards improving a whole range of sport facilities and venues across the island.

We are putting funds in place that should have been put into place many years ago. We're making the sporting community very happy by making the point, sport plays an important part in the island's future. We won't be able to please everybody but I hope we can come to an arrangement that suits everyone. Hugh Raymond, Government of Jersey Assistant Minister for Sport

Oakfield will receive the highest amount of funding. More than three million pounds will be spent on building 12 undercover badminton courts, a 3G floodlit pitch and the main building will become the permanent home for Jersey Gymnastics.

Last month the Government of Jersey announced its 'Inspiring Active Places' Strategy.

Springfield, known as the spiritual home of Jersey Football, will receive the second highest amount of funding.

Two million pounds will be spent on improving the existing site.

It's very positive news. It's been a really difficult year for everyone. But if there's one thing we've learnt, it's that sport and physical activity is integral to the lives of so many islanders. We will be able to encourage more growth in the male and female game. To have an additional 3G pitch very close to Springfield is going to be great for us. David Kennedy, Chief Executive of Jersey Football Association

£37,500 - The Jersey Race Club: Racecourse improvements

£300,000 - Jersey Cricket Club: Facility refurbishment

£425,350 - Jersey Padel: To build addition Padel courts at St Clement Recreation Ground and to provide additional coaching

£568,500 - Infrastructure, Housing and Environment: Demolish existing FB Fields Sports Pavilion and build an improved facility

£580,00 - Jersey Spartans Athletics Club: JSAC Clubhouse upgraded and refurbishment of the facility

Jersey netball will will move to Oakfield whilst martial arts will be given a new home at Springfield.