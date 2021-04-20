Up to 1,000 spectators allowed at Jersey Reds home game
It has been confirmed that fans will be allowed into the Jersey Red's game this weekend.
Up to 1,000 spectators will be able to watch Saturday's home match at St Peter when the team take on Nottingham.
It comes following advice and support from officials from the Government of Jersey. Some Covid-19 restrictions will be in place on match-day to minimise any risk to spectators, including:
No tickets will be available on match-day - all tickets must be purchased in advance online
The stadium will be entirely cashless, with card payments only
There will be signage asking spectators to maintain a one-metre distance from those outside their household bubble
Track-and-trace arrangements will be enforced
Anyone who is feeling unwell and believes they could have symptoms of covid-19 must not to attend
Masks must be worn in all indoor areas unless eating/ drinking
The Clubhouse, changing rooms, Barclays Pavilion and the area between the clubhouse and the pitch, as well as the entire playing area, will be strictly off-limits and accessible by authorised personnel only
Only a seated service for alcohol is permitted
No bars around the pitch will be open