Up to 1,000 spectators allowed at Jersey Reds home game

It has been confirmed that fans will be allowed into the Jersey Red's game this weekend.

Up to 1,000 spectators will be able to watch Saturday's home match at St Peter when the team take on Nottingham.

It comes following advice and support from officials from the Government of Jersey. Some Covid-19 restrictions will be in place on match-day to minimise any risk to spectators, including:

No tickets will be available on match-day - all tickets must be purchased in advance online

The stadium will be entirely cashless, with card payments only

There will be signage asking spectators to maintain a one-metre distance from those outside their household bubble

Track-and-trace arrangements will be enforced

Anyone who is feeling unwell and believes they could have symptoms of covid-19 must not to attend

Masks must be worn in all indoor areas unless eating/ drinking

The Clubhouse, changing rooms, Barclays Pavilion and the area between the clubhouse and the pitch, as well as the entire playing area, will be strictly off-limits and accessible by authorised personnel only

Only a seated service for alcohol is permitted