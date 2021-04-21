£190m spent on Jersey's response to Covid

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Jersey's government has announced how much money it spent responding to the coronavirus pandemic during 2020. The cost, up until the end of December, reached £190 million. Newly released figures also show exactly where that money was spent.

£97.9m Went on Payroll Co-funding which at one stage supported one in three private sector workers - that's 17,000 people.

£16.2m Paid for the Test and Trace system which during that time carried out 220,000 Covid tests.

£11.6m Funded the Spend Local cards, giving every person £100 to spend in the island's businesses, as well as extra income support benefits.

£9.6m Was spent building and fitting out the Nightingale Hospital.

The rest of the money went to departments and services including contact tracing, redeploying GPs and keeping schools open for the children of critical workers. So that is what was spent - but where did all the money come from?

£9m A small fraction of the £190 million total came from existing departmental budgets.

£181m Was found by the Treasury Minister and approved by the States Assembly.

The £181 million came from special savings funds set aside by the Government for exceptional circumstances - like a pandemic. It is money politicians will want to put back into those funds when things improve.