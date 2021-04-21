Former health professionals asked to join Guernsey's vaccination team
Guernsey States wants to increase the number of people who can administer coronavirus vaccines as it looks to complete Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, as well as issuing second doses to those in early priority groups.
Phase 2 includes inoculating people aged 18-49.
To achieve this, the government is calling on all registered or recently retired health care professionals to come forward. Almost 47,000 doses have been given during Phase 1, which began in January.
Anyone interested in joining the vaccination team, needs to have a valid registration with their regulatory body i.e NMC, GMC or HCPC.
Applicants from the following fields are welcome:
Nurses
Midwives
Pharmacists
Doctors
Dentists
Anaesthetic assistants
Chiropodists
Dieticians
Occupational therapists
Operating department practitioners
Orthoptists
Orthotists/prosthetists
Paramedics
Physiotherapists
Radiographers
Speech and language therapists
Anyone able to join the team is asked to contact covid.vaccine@gov.gg for further details.