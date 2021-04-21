Former health professionals asked to join Guernsey's vaccination team

Guernsey States wants to increase the number of people who can administer coronavirus vaccines as it looks to complete Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, as well as issuing second doses to those in early priority groups.

Phase 2 includes inoculating people aged 18-49.

To achieve this, the government is calling on all registered or recently retired health care professionals to come forward. Almost 47,000 doses have been given during Phase 1, which began in January.

Anyone interested in joining the vaccination team, needs to have a valid registration with their regulatory body i.e NMC, GMC or HCPC.

Applicants from the following fields are welcome:

Nurses

Midwives

Pharmacists

Doctors

Dentists

Anaesthetic assistants

Chiropodists

Dieticians

Occupational therapists

Operating department practitioners

Orthoptists

Orthotists/prosthetists

Paramedics

Physiotherapists

Radiographers

Speech and language therapists

Anyone able to join the team is asked to contact covid.vaccine@gov.gg for further details.