Guernsey Post issues commemorative stamps to celebrate Queen's 95th birthday

Guernsey Post has issued a set of commemorative stamps to celebrate the Queen's 95th birthday.

The collection of stamps titled Devoted to your Service will be available from today (21 April), the monarch's actual birthday. Her Majesty's official birthday is celebrated on the second Saturday in June.

The project is a collaborative effort between 11 postal administrations. Other Crown Dependencies and overseas territories have also produced similar stamps.

Our commemorative stamps are based on the theme ‘Devoted to your Service,’ which look back over Her Majesty’s life and dedication to service; from her early years as a young Princess to becoming the longest reigning monarch in British history, and a much loved and admired figure around the world. Bridget Yabsley, head of philatelic at Guernsey Post

It comes as the Royal family are continuing to mourn the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip whose funeral took place last Saturday (17 April).

After almost 70 years, the Queen will reign without her husband by her side, as she sat on her own during the funeral service.

The Queen had to sit alone during Prince Philip's funeral due to covid restrictions. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

The Queen who is the longest serving British monarch, was married to the Duke for 73 years.