Guernsey's Castle Cornet to reopen in May

Castle Cornet in Guernsey will reopen in May.

The attraction will welcome visitors again for a special event on the weekend of Saturday 1 May called 'Back in Time for the Weekend.'

It will feature daily tours of the castle from 10.30 with extra ones put on in the afternoon if there is demand.

It is hoped new and regular visitors will go and learn more about the site.

We would like to reach out to people who perhaps haven’t visited the castle before, or haven’t been since school. There are four museums to explore, our restored castle gardens, exceptional views and of course the extra activities for this celebratory weekend. Jo Dowding, Access & Learning Manager for Guernsey Museums

Also on offer is Living History which will be held at 12.15 each day from the Guernsey History in Action Company.

Staff from Guille-Allès Library will also be on hand to provide storytelling on both days, with a chance for people to find out more about the surrounding gardens with La Société Guernesiaise.

For more details on the Back in Time for the Weekend event, go to the government's website.