Drivers in Guernsey are being asked to avoid the Vazon coast road.

The road is closed following a crash near Crabby Jacks in the early hours of this morning.

One vehicle was involved.

Vazon Credit: ITV Channel

Crews from the Fire and Rescue Service, St John Ambulance and Guernsey Police attended the scene.

There is currently no information about the motorist involved.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.