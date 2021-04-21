States Members debate 'last chance to save the Senator'

Jersey's States are back in the Chamber debating whether to keep the role of Senator in the States Assembly once more.In December they approved in-principle reforms which would see the island-wide role of Senators axed, and replaced instead by 37 district representatives from nine electoral districts and 12 Constables.

The States sitting was meant to be the first step towards making that a reality, with the Privileges and Procedures Committee proposing amendments to the Assembly's Constitution in the first instance.They are also proposing to move the date of the next election back by a month to June 2022, to enable an uninterrupted five week run between nomination night and election day, without the impact of Easter, the May Bank Holiday and Liberation Day getting in the way.Senators Gorst and Farnham have both brought amendments to the proposition seeking to retain the Senators.

Senator Gorst proposes a States Assembly of:

8 Senators

28 Deputies elected in the new constituencies as proposed by PPC

12 12 Parish Constables

48 States members in total

Senator Gorst says it "would provide a more balanced, democratic and representative Assembly".

Senator Farnham, has lodged an amendment which supports Senator Gorst's position, but suggests adding another three Deputies to the Assembly to increase voter equity.

Under Senator Farnham's proposals the States Assembly would be composed of:

8 Senators

31 Deputies

12 Constables

51 Total number of States members

Both Senators argue the island-wide office of Senator carries the most democratic weight, being accountable to all voters rather than just a district.

The island-wide mandate gives us all a shared, direct and equal influence over the make-up of the States Assembly and, albeit more indirectly, the Government. I believe this is positive for engagement in politics and for turnout at elections, and it is my contention that our democracy will be poorer in its absence. Senator Ian Gorst

An example, according to Senator Gorst, is in the election of Chief Minister. A convention has developed that the Chief Minister will be a Senator, which means all islanders get to have a say in the general election "as to who is to be the leader of our next Government".The Privileges and Procedures Committee opposes the amendments stating that the "main driver" for the proposed and agreed changes "has always been to simplify the existing system and make it more accessible and understandable".

In their view, Senator Farnham and Senator Gorst are now seeking to reverse change which was "embraced" by the Assembly in December 2020.

They also say the Senators are ignoring the obvious democratic deficiencies of the office, such as the cost of island wide campaigning being beyond the reach of many candidates.