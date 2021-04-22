Airline Blue Islands has made all of its ground handling staff in Guernsey redundant.

Fifteen members of staff have been let go, in what the airline has described as 'a move to ensure the future viability of the company', following the pandemic. They will instead use Aurigny's services.

Aurigny and Blue Islands agreed to share some routes between the Channel Islands and the UK as a way of restoring connectivity.

The agreement is still subject to a consultation between the relevant authorities but both companies say they will remain independent, with pricing, promotion and customer care being managed by each airline independently.