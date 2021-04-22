Condor to operate Brittany Ferries’ ship this summer

Condor Ferries is hoping to utilise a Brittany Ferries' high speed vessel this summer.

The idea is to provide support for its Channel Islands, UK and French fleet operations.

The vessel is a high speed catamaran and is wholly owned by Brittany Ferries who are also a minority shareholder in Condor.

The ship is currently undergoing engineering checks, followed by sea trials.

Once the evaluation is complete and final approval granted, the ferry will visit Jersey and Guernsey next month to conduct mooring trials.

It will also provide the opportunity for training for Condor's crews and port staff prior to entry when it is in service.

The vessel, which is currently called the Normandie Express, will be renamed the Condor Voyager.

Elwyn Dop, Condor’s Operations Director, says the initiative is a "great example" of how the two companies are cooperating and is "looking forward" to seeing the vessel in local waters.

These sea and berthing trials are important for Brittany Ferries’ and our own teams working together. Part of the agreement is for Condor to provide a number of peak summer services for Brittany Ferries between the UK and France. We are excited that our new owners share the same vision for developing ferry services and taking on this ship is one example of how our partnership and sharing of expertise can benefit the Islands. Elwyn Dop, Condor Ferries Operations Director

The vessel was built by Incat in Australia. It carries up to 850 passengers, 235 cars and has been part of Brittany Ferries' fleet since 2005.

The catamaran can travel at 42 knots and is 10m longer than Rapide.

She is normally berthed in Le Havre and deployed to operate summer sailings from Portsmouth to France.