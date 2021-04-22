Date set for Channel Islands Pride 2021

The date for Channel Islands Pride has been confirmed.

The annual event will be returning to Jersey on Saturday 21 August 2021 for a vibrant day of music, unity and celebration.

In 2020, Guernsey hosted the only Pride event in the British Isles due to UK-wide coronavirus restrictions.

Organisers say that as well as being a party for islanders, they hope people will travel from overseas to join the festivities.

Pride is part of that carnival atmosphere that makes the Island so special in the summer. It will sit alongside events like the Battle of Flowers and Island music festivals, to make this summer one to remember. “We also hope that Pride attracts a new LGBTQ audience to Jersey, and that they will recognise all that makes the Island so special. Spokesperson for Channel Islands Pride

The event will feature a parade through St Helier, leading to the Pride Village at Les Jardins de la Mare.

It will include an exhibition section, a community stage and a health and community zone - along with the return of the main stage, family zone, silent disco and food village.