Jersey cancer patient welcomes new ITV bowel cancer campaign

A woman from Jersey who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018 is welcoming a new campaign led by ITV to stop people missing the potential warning signs of the disease. The ITV daytime show Lorraine presented by Lorraine Kelly wants us to feel more comfortable about discussing our toilet habits and to overcome any embarrassment.

The No Butts campaign, which is being supported by the charity Bowel Cancer UK, urges us all to pay attention to our bodies and watch out for any unusual symptoms.

We’re so squeamish about our bottoms and about poo! We don’t talk about it enough and because we’re not talking about it, it means we’re not looking out for the symptoms. Lorraine Kelly, ITV Presenter

In the UK, someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer every 15 minutes and a person dies from the disease every half hour. It is the country's second deadliest cancer but is treatable and curable if caught early enough. The disease is more common in the over 50s but affects people of all ages.

Debbie Taylor from Jersey was diagnosed in 2018. Her scans are now clear but she knows that is only because she went to the doctor promptly and was able to have successful treatment.

When I went to my GP I only had bleeding from my bottom and following the NICE guidelines it was probably piles, but somehow I was concerned enough then after two weeks, when the treatment hadn't made an awful lot of difference to go back. The whole thing about bowel cancer that I want to get out to people is, the sooner that you are diagnosed, the quicker you can get treated, and the much better chance that you have of surviving. Debbie Taylor, Bowel cancer patient

Symptoms of bowel cancer:

Blood coming from your bottom or contained in your stools

Obvious change in bowel habit

Weight loss that is unexplained

Extreme tiredness

Lump and/or pain in your stomach

There is some concern from doctors that so much attention has been placed on the coronavirus pandemic in the last 12 months that some people may have ignored symptoms and avoided visiting their GPs.

There's no question that people will have had symptoms that they would have sought help for previously and that they didn't so I would really encourage people now that we're out of lockdown to contact their GP. Go and see them, and we can do examinations, blood tests, whatever's necessary. Dr Matt Dorrian, Guernsey GP

