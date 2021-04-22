Jersey's government announces classifications for British regions

Jersey has announced how UK regions will be categorised under its traffic light system when it is reintroduced on Monday 26 April.

Red, Amber and Green region classifications for the UK have been announced for England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

All arriving passengers will have a test on Day 0, Day 5 and Day 10, but the length of time for which they will have to self-isolate will depend on the prevalence rates of coronavirus in the region they have travelled from.

The traffic light system comes back into force for the British Isles on Monday 26 April. Credit: Government of Jersey

Green areas : Arrivals must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result from a day 0 test. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is below 50 cases per 100,000 people.

Amber areas : Arrivals must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result from a day 0 and day 5 test. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is below between 50 and 120 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people

Red areas: Arrivals must self-isolate until they receive negative test results from a day 0, day 5 and day 10 test. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is above 120 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

Arriving passengers will also have to complete an online form before arriving into the Bailiwick detailing their recent travel history.

Anyone who receives a positive result at any point in the testing process will have to isolate in line with public health advice.

We cannot stay closed off forever, and evidence shows us that the UK is in far better position than previous months, with lower active cases of COVID-19 across vast areas. “We will continually monitor the impact of reopening borders and plan to take a cautious approach to seeing how travel might impact on active cases and any ongoing transmission in Jersey. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Classifications will be updated weekly on Thursdays, coming into effect from 00.01am on the following Tuesday.

Border controls and rigorous testing of all arrivals are another element within the ongoing Covid-19 strategy, to resume normality but keep people safe at the same time. Our active case control will continue, and our vaccination programme does not negate any need to continue following public health guidelines at this time. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Whilst the system covers the UK and the Channel Islands, the rest of the world currently remains classified as 'red' .

The traffic light system will be rolled out to cover the rest of the world from 17 May. This is when the Government of Jersey hopes a vaccine passports scheme will be implemented.