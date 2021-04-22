New Guernsey Tourism Partnership set to revive industry

Dozens of businesses have grouped together to form the Guernsey Tourism Partnership in a bid to gather more support for the sector.

The group held its first meeting today (22 April), with the hope of reviving the industry as the island comes out of lockdown.Many of their members have lost most, if not all, of their income because of the pandemic and strict border controls.

They are worried they now face an uncertain future despite plans to reopen Guernsey's borders on 1st July.

We formed the partnership to take our voice directly to the government, to inform them how difficult things have been and work with them to rebuild for the future. We've got to be safe. We understand that, but from the 1st July, the message from government is that we should be okay by then, so let's carry on and try to get as much business as we can. Ant Ford Parker, Chairman of the Guernsey Tourism Partnership

The forming of the new group comes as Guernsey prepares for another easing of Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow (23 April).

There will be more relaxed quarantine rules for people travelling back into the island, depending if they have come from areas in the UK with lower rates of the virus.