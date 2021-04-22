Repair work to get underway on Guernsey's Douit du Moulin slipway

Repair work is set to get underway on Guernsey's Douit du Moulin slipway.

A section of the slipway, located on the island's west coast, was badly damaged by bad weather at the end of 2020.

Urgent repairs were carried out at the time to prevent structural damage, but as the island moves towards the summer months, staff from the States' Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services are now able to carry out more long-term repairs.

The team will be repairing the damaged section with cast concrete, which was deemed to be the most efficient and cost-effective solution and will match earlier repair works further up the slipway from the 1960s.

The slipway was damaged in severe weather at the end of last year. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The repairs are expected to cost around £65,000, though this is £95,000 less than the alternative of a full masonry repair.

According to the States, there are currently no plans for any kind of traffic management on Route du Grand Port while the repairs take place.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of May