Alderney States thank ambulance volunteers for saving man's life

The States of Alderney have thanked the volunteer ambulance service for saving man's life.

The team saved the life of a man who suffered two cardiac arrests during transfer to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey.

Boyd Kelly, Chairman of the General Services Committee, says "high quality training" combined with an "efficient emergency system" were behind the successful transfer operation.

The island’s ambulance service was taken over by the States of Alderney in January 2020 and combined under the leadership of the Fire and Rescue Service.

Ambulance duties are shared by 11 volunteers in addition to the island’s paramedic. Two of them are also fire-fighters and two are ‘seasonal’ volunteers who work or study off-island for part the year.

On 21 April, Mr Kelly spoke in a States of Alderney meeting saying he has "always been impressed by the willingness of island residents, to devote their spare time to helping others".

I would like to publicly thank all those medics, firefighters and ambulance personnel who recently through training and system efficiency were able to save the life of a well-known local man who suffered two cardiac arrests whilst in the process of being transferred to The Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey. On behalf of the States of Alderney I have personally thanked the volunteers but felt it necessary to share the States’ thanks to them and all volunteers publicly. Boyd Kelly, Chairman of the General Services Committee for the States of Alderney

Mr Boyd also says a review will be conducted and hopes it will result in opportunities for people to become first-responders.