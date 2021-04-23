Guernsey's borders have reopened, using the previous category system for countries and regions.

It means passengers will be subject to different quarantine requirements depending on the prevalence of coronavirus in the location they have come from.

The blanket category four grouping - which means all inbound passengers had to complete a 14-day period of self isolation - has now been lifted.

Some countries, regions and jurisdictions have now been classified as category three, meaning arrivals will be tested on arrival and on day 7 and must self-isolate until they receive a negative result from both tests.

This will apply to all areas where the prevalence of coronavirus cases is lower than 100 per 100,000 people - however, Public Health use 14 day total cases prevalence rates for this guidance rather than seven-day total case prevalence rates as used by Public Health England.

On current data, Yorkshire and The Humber will be the only region to remain in category 4 in the UK. Credit: States of Guernsey

On current data, all regions of the UK have moved to category three - with the exception of Yorkshire and the Humber, which will remain in category four. Jersey will also be treated as category three under the system.

The changes mean that business trips, which could not take place remotely, will also be able to take place.

Categorisations for countries and regions will be updated every Wednesday before coming into effect the following Monday.

From Friday 14 May, categories one and two will be reintroduced for regions with prevalence rates below 30 cases per 100,000 people.

Arrivals from category two areas will isolate pending a test on arrival. Jersey, on current rates, would be considered category two.

Category one countries - of which there aren’t expected to be any - would be locations where Guernsey agrees an isolation-free air bridge. In 2020 it struck such an agreement with the Isle of Man.

At this point, inbound travellers will be charged £25 for the cost of each of their coronavirus tests.