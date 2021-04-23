Jersey landmark reimagined into chocolate sculpture

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

A Jersey chocolatier has used the Island's landscape as inspiration for her latest project.

Evelyn Day decided to create the two-foot sculpture of Corbière Lighthouse after falling in love with its architecture and beauty.

The two-foot sculpture may only be a fraction of the size of the real thing but it is definitely tastier.

Evelyn Day is a Chocolate Artist and made an appearance on Channel 4's 'Extreme Chocolate Maker' series in 2019. Credit: ITV Channel TV

I am very inspired by architecture and I love looking at old buildings, especially old ones and so coming to Jersey, there's so many beautiful landmarks here and when I visited Corbière it just blew me away just the whole experience, it's really magical. Evelyn Day, Chocolate Artist, Jersey

Evelyn told ITV News she's been passionate about chocolate her whole life and is inspired by her love of travel and architecture.

She recently featured on Channel 4’s Extreme Chocolate Makers. A lighthearted TV series showcasing extreme chocolate makers in the United Kingdom.

Since moving to Jersey, Evelyn has created a number of quirky commissions, from historical temples to familiar Jersey sights.

Evelyn's chocolate sculptures are as varied as her style and technique. She has created everything from Jersey's White House to the Paris' Eiffel Tower Credit: ITV Channel

Evelyn plans to give away her chocolate Corbière sculpture as part of a charity raffle prize.

To see more of Evelyn's chocolate sculptures click here.