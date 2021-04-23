People in Guernsey can request a PCR Covid-19 test prior to travel

From Monday 26 April, people will be able to request a test online if they are required to provide proof of a negative PCR Covid-19 test for their travel destination or carrier.

Once the new online form is complete, a member of the scheduling team will contact you to make the necessary arrangements. Then a payment will be taken for the tests before they are carried out at the Prince Elizabeth Hospital drive-through testing centre.

Pre-travel PCR tests will cost £83 per test.

The Primary Care team already provide this service in their own practices across Guernsey. Travellers are able to continue using Primary Care for pre-travel testing.

But this new online system is an additional service which ensures testing can be undertaken seven days a week.

Outbound travellers should complete the online form 48 hours before the test is required.

Results will be sent via email within 24 to 48 hours, although it may be quicker.

The email will include a letter confirming the negative result which can be shared with your travel destination or carrier.

Travellers should note that the period of time before travel is determined by the travel destination of carrier. It is the responsibility of the traveller to ensure that they book the correct date for tests to be carrier out.