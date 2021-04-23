Scaled back plans for Jersey Liberation Day 2021 announced

Scaled back plans for Jersey's Liberation Day 2021 have been announced.

Due to the uncertainty of how the Covid-19 situation will play out over the coming months, a major public event has not been planned for this year.

The Chief Officer for Jersey's Bailiff's Chambers says the continuing restrictions on numbers makes it "impractical" to hold a larger event and it is also "unrealistic" to put on an event with only 20 people.

Steve Cartwright says the "event will be delivered in a virtual format and the Bailiff's Chambers plan to do this though social media platforms". It will be largely similar to last year's format.

Guidance will be provided on how to access the online event and to assist with viewing.

The Bailiff's Chambers hope care and residential homes will be able to make it available for their residents.

So the celebrations will be broadcast on line at:

10:30 - Special States sitting with a limited number of States members attending due to physical distancing.

10:50 - Musicals Originals to sing

10:55 - The Bailiff's public address

11:00 - Service of Thanksgiving by the Dean of Jersey from the Town Church

11:05 - 'Beautiful Jersey' sung by Musical Originals soloist

11:02 - Re-enactment of the Liberation including the Jersey Field Squadron retracing the footsteps of F135

11:06 - Flag raising and the National Anthem

This is certainly disappointing, as we had hoped to continue with a number of projects from 2020. However plans are now underway to enable Liberation 77 to be the Liberation day that we have all missed. Steve Cartwright, Chief Officer for the Bailiff's Chambers

Steve Cartwright says the Bailiff's Chambers will also assist the Liberation Music Festival and deliver the Lib Stream.

This is a Liberation 75 initiative, which includes both classic and contemporary music. The idea is to ensure that islanders can enjoy some form of the entertainment from the comfort of their own homes.

As more Covid-19 restrictions are eased, the Bailiff's Chambers says it is "likely" parishes will conduct their own tea parties, as they see fit.

Guernsey's Liberation Day 2021 will also be scaled back.

Plans for the celebrations will include the unveiling of a Liberation monument and the first round-the-island cavalcade.

However, events in St Peter Port will be limited on advice of Public Health.