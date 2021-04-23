Scammers take almost £400,000 in Jersey since January

People in Jersey have lost almost £400,000 to scammers and fraudsters since the beginning of 2021.

Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum says it has seen the number of reports of scam and fraud almost double in the first three months of the year, with an average of 12 reports each month compared with seven at the same point in 2020.

States of Jersey Police has received more than 50 reports since January alone.

The forum is encouraging people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the Police.

Working with our members and different organisations, we try our best to return lost funds to victims, but sometimes unfortunately this doesn’t happen. That’s why it is so important that islanders stay aware of sophisticated scams and let us know if they think they have been targeted. The second lockdown has limited our social interactions, which has again led to changes in the types of frauds and scams being reported to us. Being cut off and isolated from our usual social networks can make us more vulnerable to fraudsters. Chief Inspector Chris Beechey, Chairman of the Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum

The forum is also distributing a newsletter to homes across the island to raise awareness of the rise and give advice on how to avoid falling victim to scams.