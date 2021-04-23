play-icon Created with Sketch.

After 14 long months Jersey Reds fans will finally be able to watch their team this weekend.

Up to 1,000 spectators are allowed at Reds home game with Nottingham on Saturday. The Jersey outfit will become the first professional rugby club to host fans in the British Isles this year.

Understandably supporters cannot wait to return.

It's been a long time hasn't it? It's been over a year! Most of us have really missed this so it's just great to get back out there, support the players and enjoy the game again. Can't wait! Paul Le Breton, Jersey Reds supporter

We're all excited for some real sport instead of watching on the telly. It's a great opportunity as we're going to be the first to go back and watch our team play. It has been a long, long wait. Malcolm Banahan, Jersey Reds supporter

Reds will hope to mark the occasion with their second win of the campaign, they'll fancy their chances as well with tomorrow's visitors Nottingham the only team below them in the table. Reds will be without former captain Apakuki Ma'afe though who announced his retirement this week. It comes after he received an 11 game ban for two incidents in the recent defeat at Ealing.

They may be a man down in the squad, but they now have some extra help from the stands.

The atmosphere will be terrific because they'll be 999 other fans champing at the bit for this moment. Peter Sweeney, Jersey Reds supporter

Saturday's game gets underway at 3pm.