One person arrested after man assaulted outside Guernsey pub

A man in Guernsey has been assaulted in the early hours of this morning (24 April).

The incident took place outside the Thomas De La Rue pub in St Peter Port. The police have arrested one person and are appealing for witnesses who may have further information.

The man received medical treatment from St John Ambulance and was then taken to A&E as a precaution.

Anyone with more details is being asked to contact PC 101 Wilen on 01481 222 222 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.