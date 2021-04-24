Park run returns to Jersey

Runners in Jersey have been able to take part in Parkrun for the first time in over a year.

The 5k event around Les Quennevais Sports Centre had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Safety measures have been put in place to protect runners and volunteer marshalls. That includes social distancing where possible, no spitting and no non-essential contact such as high-fiving and hugging.

Runners are being asked not to attend Parkrun if you display any coronavirus symptoms.