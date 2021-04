After 14 long months away from 'The Stade' fans were finally able to return on Saturday.

The sun shone as 1,031 supporters were treated to Jersey Reds best performance of the season.

Winger Brendan Owen was the star as his hat-trick of tries helped Reds to a commanding 55-12 triumph over Nottingham.

The result moves Jersey up a place to ninth in the table but this was a day that very much belonged to the fans.