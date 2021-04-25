Jersey café to offer young people positive opportunities after burglary

A Jersey café that was forced to close after a break-in says it hopes offering chances to young people will help steer them away from crime.

Off The Rails restaurant in St Brelade reopened on 23 April, less than a fortnight after thieves stole knives, iPads and tills.

Six suspects all aged between 14 and 15 were identified by police.

Now the owners are looking to join forces with Jersey's youth service to drive positive opportunities for school leavers.

From the end of May onwards, loads of Year 11s are going to be without anything to do. It's really just coming together and saying, 'what can we do here, what can we do to support young people?'. The industry's had a real knock so surely this is going to be good for the industry. Let's get people into work and help them start a career. Olly Ashton, co-owner of Off The Rails

A £500 reward offered in exchange for information on the break-in has remained unclaimed.

This money along with other donations will be put towards the new youth project.

Off The Rails co-owner Olly Ashton has thanked the community and his staff for their "amazing" support during a difficult period for the café.

They hope this new initiative will encourage other businesses to take part and give teenagers a route into work.